The victim, a man aged in his 20s, was found unconscious with stab wounds to his chest in Springfield Road at 4.25am.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are on scene and Springfield Road and Dickson Road – between Walker Street and Queen Street – are shut for investigation.

Dickson Road is shut between Walker Street and Queen Street after a man was stabbed this morning (Friday, June 10)

A cordon is in place and officers are advising motorists to find alternative routes.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.25am today (Friday, June 10) to a report of a man unconscious on Springfield Road, Blackpool.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 20s with a suspected stab wound to his chest.

“The man was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment and is currently in a serious but stable condition.

“No arrests have been made.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0162 of June 10.