St Annes man, 59, charged after CCTV appeal to catch bus passenger who exposed himself

Earlier today, the Gazette reported how the man, from Lytham St Annes, was taken into custody last night (Wednesday, June 8) on suspicion of outraging public decency.
In an update this evening, a spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Further to our earlier post about a man being arrested as part of an investigation into an indecent exposure on a bus in Blackpool, we can tell you that he has now been charged.
“Stewart Wilkes, 59, of St Alban's Road, St Annes has this afternoon been charged with exposure (s.66 Sexual Offences Act 2003).
“He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday, June 10th).”
Mr Wilkes was arrested just hours after police issued a CCTV appeal asking the public to help identify a man they wanted to speak to about an indecent exposure incident onboard the number 11 bus on Thursday, May 19 at around 6.30pm.