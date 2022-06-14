Police were called after two youths allegedly launched a lit firework over the counter of a local restaurant in the Brunswick area of the town.

The offenders were detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of affray and other offences.

Both were later released under investigation.

Chief Supt Edwards said: “The community of Brunswick should not have to tolerate this disgraceful behaviour, and I will continue to work with partners to provide support and diversionary activities.

“However, when young people persist in committing acts of criminality impacting the lives of good law abiding citizens, my officers will arrest them and will then pursue the criminal justice route.

“In addition to targeting the young people intent on committing criminal acts, I am now also actively seeking to apply for civil orders in relation to their parents.

“Furthermore, where I believe it’s necessary to protect communities, I will be negotiating with councils and housing associations asking them to consider eviction

“Further drop in sessions will be held on Gorton Street with your local policing team, so keep an eye out for details.”

No details were released about the date of the incident, the name of the restaurant or if any damage was caused.