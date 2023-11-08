A number of potential witnesses are being sought by police after a man was charged with the murder of Daniel Allsop in Blackpool.

Daniel, 38, was assaulted on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).

A post-mortem established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.

A number of potential witnesses are being sought after a man was charged with the murder of Daniel Allsop in Blackpool

Mali Wright, 29, of no fixed address, was later charged with Daniel’s murder on October 8 following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Detectives on Wednesday (November 8) released CCTV images of a number of potential witnesses they wanted to speak to.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe that the people pictured below may have witnessed the assault but haven’t yet spoken to us.

“It is important to stress that we want to speak to them solely as witnesses, and do not believe they had any involvement in the assault that led to Daniel’s death.”

The force said they were also keen to hear from anybody who saw a disturbance or anything suspicious on Bethesda Road at the time of the attack.

Officers added they were keen to speak to anyone who may have captured footage that may help them with their investigation.

If you have any information that could help the police, visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L19-PO1 or call 101, quoting 431 of October 7.