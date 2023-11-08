Witnesses sought after man charged with murder of Daniel Allsop following assault in Blackpool
Daniel, 38, was assaulted on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).
He collapsed a short time later inside the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday evening.
A post-mortem established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.
Mali Wright, 29, of no fixed address, was later charged with Daniel’s murder on October 8 following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Detectives on Wednesday (November 8) released CCTV images of a number of potential witnesses they wanted to speak to.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe that the people pictured below may have witnessed the assault but haven’t yet spoken to us.
“It is important to stress that we want to speak to them solely as witnesses, and do not believe they had any involvement in the assault that led to Daniel’s death.”
The force said they were also keen to hear from anybody who saw a disturbance or anything suspicious on Bethesda Road at the time of the attack.
Officers added they were keen to speak to anyone who may have captured footage that may help them with their investigation.
If you have any information that could help the police, visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L19-PO1 or call 101, quoting 431 of October 7.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.