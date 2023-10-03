Man in critical condition after collapsing inside Blackpool McDonald's with ‘serious injuries’
A man in his 30s with “serious injuries” collapsed inside the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).
The man’s condition worsened in hospital, with police confirming he was in a “critical condition” on Tuesday (October 3).
Police said it was unclear how the man had received his injuries and that an investigation had been launched.
Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo said: “A man has been left with some very serious injuries, and we are working to find out what happened to him.
“It is really important that if you saw anything you feel could help with our enquiries that you get in contact with us.
“If you were in the area, and saw something that raised concerns, please do let us know.”
If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0191 of Tuesday, October 3.