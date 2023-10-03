News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Man collapses inside McDonald's with ‘serious injuries’
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
Breaking

Man in critical condition after collapsing inside Blackpool McDonald's with ‘serious injuries’

A man collapsed inside a McDonald's in Blackpool town centre after suffering “serious injuries.”
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 18:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man in his 30s with “serious injuries” collapsed inside the McDonald’s in Bank Hey Street at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).

The man’s condition worsened in hospital, with police confirming he was in a “critical condition” on Tuesday (October 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said it was unclear how the man had received his injuries and that an investigation had been launched.

Most Popular

Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo said: “A man has been left with some very serious injuries, and we are working to find out what happened to him.

“It is really important that if you saw anything you feel could help with our enquiries that you get in contact with us.

“If you were in the area, and saw something that raised concerns, please do let us know.”

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 0191 of Tuesday, October 3.