Blackpool man charged after Lancashire Police find £11,000 worth of crack cocaine during drugs raid

A man has been charged after crack cocaine valued at £11,000 was found during a drugs raid in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Officers carried a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday (November 7).

Police subsequently found crack cocaine valued at £11,000 and £6,675 in cash.

Daniel Johnson, 18, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, was subsequently arrested.

Johnson was later charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and acquire/use/possess criminal property.

He was remanded in custody when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 8).