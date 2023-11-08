Blackpool man charged after Lancashire Police find £11,000 worth of crack cocaine during drugs raid
A man has been charged after crack cocaine valued at £11,000 was found during a drugs raid in Blackpool.
Officers carried a warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on Tuesday (November 7).
Police subsequently found crack cocaine valued at £11,000 and £6,675 in cash.
Daniel Johnson, 18, of Cheltenham Road, Blackpool, was subsequently arrested.
Johnson was later charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and acquire/use/possess criminal property.
He was remanded in custody when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 8).