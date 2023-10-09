News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool murder charge as victim dies after collapsing in McDonald's

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Daniel Allsop in Blackpool.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Daniel, 38, was assaulted on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).

He collapsed a short time later in McDonalds in Bank Hey Road and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday evening.

A Home Office postmortem examination has taken place and has established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.

Daniel Allsop, 38, collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road, Blackpool on Monday (October 2) and was taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (October 4)Daniel Allsop, 38, collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road, Blackpool on Monday (October 2) and was taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (October 4)
Lancashire Police launched an investigation and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Last night, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mali Wright, 29, was charged with Daniel’s murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning.

Lancashire Police said Daniel’s family are aware of the development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Daniel Allsop, 38, collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road, Blackpool on Monday (October 2) and was taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (October 4)Daniel Allsop, 38, collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road, Blackpool on Monday (October 2) and was taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (October 4)
A spokesperson for the force said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw a disturbance or anything suspicious on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday.

"We would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell, CCTV and any mobile phone footage from the area to see if they have captured anything which could help our inquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting log 431 of October 7, 2023.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.