A man has been charged with murder following the death of Daniel Allsop in Blackpool.

Daniel, 38, was assaulted on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday (October 2).

He collapsed a short time later in McDonalds in Bank Hey Road and was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries on Wednesday evening.

A Home Office postmortem examination has taken place and has established that the cause of Daniel’s death was blunt force trauma.

Daniel Allsop, 38, collapsed in McDonalds on Bank Hey Road, Blackpool on Monday (October 2) and was taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries on Wednesday evening (October 4)

Lancashire Police launched an investigation and a 29-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

Last night, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mali Wright, 29, was charged with Daniel’s murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning.

Lancashire Police said Daniel’s family are aware of the development and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw a disturbance or anything suspicious on Bethesda Road at around 4.30pm on Monday.

"We would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell, CCTV and any mobile phone footage from the area to see if they have captured anything which could help our inquiry.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting log 431 of October 7, 2023.