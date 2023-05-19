The shocking footage was shared on social media after two men were arrested outside the Royal Oak in Lytham Road at around 6.15pm.

In the video, officers are seen struggling with one of the men outside the pub as they attempt to restrain him with handcuffs.

During the scuffle, an officer appears to strike the man in the buttocks with his knee before another officer pulls out his taser and fires it.

The man was tasered outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool at around 6.15pm on Thursday, May 18

The man collapses on the ground, incapacitated, as more officers arrive on the scene and sirens wail in the background.

The commotion drew a crowd of bystanders who filmed the incident on their phones, with the footage shared widely on Facebook.

You can view a 1 minute and 25 second clip of the incident in our video player.

What happened? Why was the man tasered?

Last night, Lancashire Police issued a statement in response to the video and explained why the officers used force to arrest the man.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are aware of footage on social media which shows part of an incident involving two men being arrested in Blackpool today (Thursday, May 18).

“Around 6.15pm a man is alleged to have been abusive towards an officer outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road.

“As officers arrested the man, a second man was reported to have become abusive before attacking and punching an officer in the face during his arrest.

“The man was PAVA sprayed and tasered by police before being arrested.”

Who were the two men arrested?

Trevor Stokes, 55, of The Spinney, Bispham, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and using threatening behaviour to cause distress.

He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of police assault and is in custody.

