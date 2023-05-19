Blackpool hotel cannabis farm raided and 1,600 plants seized by Lancashire Police
More than 1,600 cannabis plants were found growing in 36 rooms of an abandoned hotel in Blackpool.
Earlier this week, the Gazette reported that the former DJ Suites hotel in Hornby Road was raided at 3.38pm on Tuesday (May 16), with police discovering a large cannabis grow operating throughout its rooms.
Officers from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team had been conducting a visit at a nearby building on an unrelated matter, joined by Anti-Social Behaviour Officers from Blackpool Council, when they uncovered the secret cannabis farm.
Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a total of 1,612 plants were discovered, spread across 36 rooms of the hotel which closed in 2022.
Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed in three locations, including the pavement outside, causing significant disruption throughout the premise.
Electricity Northwest engineers were called out at 1am on Wednesday (May 17) to dig up the pavement and ensure the area was safe.
The grow has been dismantled and an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made at this stage.