Blackpool hotel cannabis farm raided and 1,600 plants seized by Lancashire Police

More than 1,600 cannabis plants were found growing in 36 rooms of an abandoned hotel in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:28 BST

Earlier this week, the Gazette reported that the former DJ Suites hotel in Hornby Road was raided at 3.38pm on Tuesday (May 16), with police discovering a large cannabis grow operating throughout its rooms.

Officers from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team had been conducting a visit at a nearby building on an unrelated matter, joined by Anti-Social Behaviour Officers from Blackpool Council, when they uncovered the secret cannabis farm.

Lancashire Police have now confirmed that a total of 1,612 plants were discovered, spread across 36 rooms of the hotel which closed in 2022.

Officers from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting a visit at a nearby premise on an unrelated matter, joined by Anti-Social Behaviour Officers from Blackpool Council, when they located the cannabis farm at the disused hotel in Hornby RoadOfficers from Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team were conducting a visit at a nearby premise on an unrelated matter, joined by Anti-Social Behaviour Officers from Blackpool Council, when they located the cannabis farm at the disused hotel in Hornby Road
Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed in three locations, including the pavement outside, causing significant disruption throughout the premise.

Electricity Northwest engineers were called out at 1am on Wednesday (May 17) to dig up the pavement and ensure the area was safe.

The grow has been dismantled and an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made at this stage.

A total of 1,612 cannabis plants were discovered, spread across 36 rooms of the former DJ Suites hotel in Hornby Road on Tuesday (May 16)A total of 1,612 cannabis plants were discovered, spread across 36 rooms of the former DJ Suites hotel in Hornby Road on Tuesday (May 16)
The cannabis grow was dismantled and an investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made at this stageThe cannabis grow was dismantled and an investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made at this stage
The electricity meter had been by-passed in three locations, including the pavement outside the former hotel, causing significant disruption throughout the premise. Electricity Northwest attended at 1am on Tuesday morning (May 17) and had to dig up the road to make the supply safeThe electricity meter had been by-passed in three locations, including the pavement outside the former hotel, causing significant disruption throughout the premise. Electricity Northwest attended at 1am on Tuesday morning (May 17) and had to dig up the road to make the supply safe
