The building formerly occupied by DJ Suites in Hornby Road was raided at 3.38pm on Tuesday (May 16), with police discovering a large cannabis grow in its upstairs rooms.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way.

Electricity North West engineers were seen digging up the pavement in front of the building at 1am this morning (Wednesday) to make the electricity supply safe.

It had been bypassed by those operating the cannabis farm to avoid energy costs and detection.

Those living and working in the area reported a strong smell of cannabis emanating from the building in recent weeks and their suspicions were reported to police.

The hotel, which closed in 2022, has been under constant police surveillance since the cannabis grow was discovered on Tuesday. Officers remain at the scene this afternoon.

