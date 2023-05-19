The incident happened outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road at around 6.15pm and led to two men being arrested.

In the footage, an officer is seen tasering one of the men who appears to have been restrained in hand cuffs while being held by another officer.

The man collapses on the ground as more officers arrive at the scene and a crowd of bystanders film the drama on their phones.

Lancashire Police have issued a statement after the footage was shared on social media.

The force said a man is alleged to have been abusive towards an officer outside the pub. As officers arrested the man, a second man was reported to have become abusive before attacking and punching an officer in the face.

The man was PAVA sprayed and tasered by police before being arrested.

Following the incident, Trevor Stokes, 55, of The Spinney, Bispham, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and using threatening behaviour to cause distress.

He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 11.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of police assault and remains in custody for questioning.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage on social media which shows part of an incident involving two men being arrested in Blackpool today (Thursday, May 18).

“As officers arrested the man, a second man was reported to have become abusive before attacking and punching an officer in the face during his arrest.

