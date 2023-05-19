News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool police officer 'punched in face' outside Royal Oak pub

A man was tasered by police after an officer was allegedly 'punched in the face' outside a Blackpool pub last night (Thursday, May 18).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 19th May 2023, 08:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 09:28 BST

The incident happened outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road at around 6.15pm and led to two men being arrested.

In the footage, an officer is seen tasering one of the men who appears to have been restrained in hand cuffs while being held by another officer.

The man collapses on the ground as more officers arrive at the scene and a crowd of bystanders film the drama on their phones.

A man was tasered by police after an officer was 'punched in the face' outside The Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool last night (Thursday, May 18)A man was tasered by police after an officer was 'punched in the face' outside The Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool last night (Thursday, May 18)
Lancashire Police have issued a statement after the footage was shared on social media.

The force said a man is alleged to have been abusive towards an officer outside the pub. As officers arrested the man, a second man was reported to have become abusive before attacking and punching an officer in the face.

The man was PAVA sprayed and tasered by police before being arrested.

Following the incident, Trevor Stokes, 55, of The Spinney, Bispham, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and using threatening behaviour to cause distress.

Lancashire Police have issued a statement after footage of the incident was shared on social mediaLancashire Police have issued a statement after footage of the incident was shared on social media
He was bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 11.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of police assault and remains in custody for questioning.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of footage on social media which shows part of an incident involving two men being arrested in Blackpool today (Thursday, May 18).

The incident happened outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool at around 6.15pm and led to two men being arrestedThe incident happened outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool at around 6.15pm and led to two men being arrested
“Around 6.15pm a man is alleged to have been abusive towards an officer outside the Royal Oak pub in Lytham Road.

“As officers arrested the man, a second man was reported to have become abusive before attacking and punching an officer in the face during his arrest.

“The man was PAVA sprayed and tasered by police before being arrested.

“Trevor Stokes, 55, of The Spinney, Bispham, has been charged with assault with intent to resist arrest and using threatening behaviour to cause distress.

" He has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

"A 26-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of police assault and is in custody.”