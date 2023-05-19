The officers were attending an unrelated report of a concern for welfare on the beach near to the pier and became aware of a woman in the sea.

She had been in the water for a length of time and was unable to get out.

They tried to communicate with her, but she then went under the water.

The four police officers involved in the rescue

Two of the officers waded thigh deep into the sea to rescue the woman and brought her back to the beach, where two other officers provided lifesaving first aid for 25 minutes as her pulse rate dropped and she began fitting.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has made a recovery after the incident last week.

The rescue had echoes of a similar incident 40 years ago when three police officers attempted to rescue a man who went into the sea to save his dog, off North Shore.

Tragically, on that occasion, all three officers – PCs Angela Bradley, 23, Gordon Connolly, 24, and Colin Morrison, 38 - drowned, illustrating the dangers involved.

PC Liam Bell said of last week’s incident: "We could just hear shouting but couldn’t see where it was coming from until we got to the shoreline and saw her in the water.

"You don’t know where you’re stepping, it is certainly a very dangerous part of the beach to be on.

“Something you often think about is your own safety but at the same time, we are police officers and we have to act. If we don’t, people can be seriously injured or lose their life.”

PC Sarah Bell said: “It was a case of either watching someone disappear before our eyes, or go in to try and help her.

" I think any officer or member of the public would have probably done exactly what we did that night.”

Chief Superintendent Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander for the West of the county, said: “The brave, selfless and professional actions of these police officers no doubt saved the life of this lady.”

