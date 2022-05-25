Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk – a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after gunshots were heard at around 10.40pm on Sunday (May 22).

A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of firearm offences.

Detectives confirmed on Tuesday (May 24) they were granted a further 36 hours to interview him.

The next day (Wednesday, May 25), officers revealed two more men had been arrested.

A 50-year-old man, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms offences and violent disorder.

He was later released on police bail.

The second man, 60, from Fleetwood, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and pervert the course of justice.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have now made three arrests in relation to this incident, however our enquiries are still very much ongoing.

“I am continuing to ask for the public’s help piecing together exactly what occurred and would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident.

“I must thank members of the community who have helped with this investigation so far, but we believe there may still be people with crucial information out there.”

Witnesses who heard shots being fired reported seeing a silver car make off from the scene.

Detectives said they were keen to speak to anybody who saw the silver-coloured car or its occupants, or had CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage.

"Perhaps you saw a silver-coloured car, or its occupants, before, during or after the incident, in the Hatfield Road area,” Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson added.

“Maybe you know who is responsible or have other information. Or perhaps you have footage you can send us which will help us piece together what happened and who is responsible.

“Whatever you know, please make contact. No matter how insignificant it may seem to you, your information could be vital.

“I assure you that your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log 1598 of May 22.