Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk – a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after gun shots were heard at around 10.40pm on Sunday (May 22).

A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of firearm offences.

On Tuesday (May 24), detectives confirmed they were granted a further 36 hours to interview him.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “We appreciate how concerning this must be for the local community but a thorough investigation is underway.

“We are using all available resources to get to the bottom of what happened and who is responsible.

“At this time we believe the incident was isolated, however there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”

Witnesses who heard shots being fired reported seeing a silver car make off from the scene.

Detectives said they were keen to speak to anybody who saw the silver-coloured car or its occupants, or had CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage.

“Perhaps you saw the silver-coloured car, or its occupants, before, during or after the incident,” Det Supt Becky Smith added.

“Maybe you know who is responsible or have other information.

"Or perhaps you have footage you can send us which will help us piece together exactly what happened and who is responsible.

“Whatever you know, please make contact, either by calling us directly on 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anybody with information can call 101 quoting log 1598 of May 22.