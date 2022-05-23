Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk - a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a house at around 10.40pm.

Roads around the estate were blocked off and the police helicopter was mobilised as a manhunt got underway.

Lancashire Police said a suspect was arrested and is in custody.

Radcliffe Road was closed as armed police responded to gunshots being fired at a home in nearby Westhead Walk last night (Sunday, May 23)

Officers remained at the scene overnight where one of the homes has been cordoned off with police tape.

The force said patrols will be stepped up in the area over the coming in days in response to the incident.

Neighbours reported hearing multiple shots fired but police say no injuries have been reported.

A man has been arrested after gunshots were reportedly fired at a home in Westhead Walk, Fleetwood at 10.40pm last night (Sunday, May 22)

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 10.40pm yesterday (Sunday, May 22) to reports of a firearms discharge on Westhead Walk, Fleetwood.

“Officers, including armed officers, attended and will remain in the area for some time.

“A man has since been arrested and is helping with our enquiries.

“Nobody has reported any injuries at this time.

“We appreciate that this incident will be worrying for the local community but there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”

The force said it will update the Gazette on its investigation later today.