Blackpool Police were called by a concerned member of the public who had reportedly seen a man in possession of the weapon in the park off West Park Drive earlier today.

Officers attended the scene and arrested the man on suspicion of possession of a pointed and bladed article.

Police added there were no reports of anyone being threatened with the sword.

A picture shared by police showed the knife recovered by officers in Stanley Park on Saturday, May 21

A statement from Blackpool Police said: “We recieved a call today (Saturday, May 21) from a concerned member of the public stating a male was in possession of a sword in Stanley Park.

"Team 2 Immediate Response attended and arrested the male for possession of a pointed and bladed article.

"He is currently being dealt with in Blackpool custody. There are no reports that he was threatening anyone with this weapon.

“Blackpool Police would like to reassure that we take reports like this extremely seriously.