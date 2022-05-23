Armed response units were called to Westhead Walk – a cul-de-sac off Hatfield Avenue – after a gunman reportedly opened fire at around 10.40pm on Sunday (May 22).

Police confirmed no injuries were reported.

A 46-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested a short time later on suspicion of possession of firearm offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He remained in custody for questioning on Monday afternoon (May 23).

Witnesses who heard shots being fired reported seeing a silver-coloured car make off from the scene.

Detectives said they were keen to speak to anybody who saw the silver-coloured car or its occupants, or had CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage.

Radcliffe Road was closed as armed police responded to reports gunshots had been fired in nearby Westhead Walk.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Lancashire Police, said: “First and foremost we appreciate that this incident will have caused concern in the community and we would like to reassure residents that we are taking it extremely seriously.

“This type of crime will not be tolerated in Lancashire and a thorough and robust investigation has been launched, utilising all available resources.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an officer.”

She added: “As part of our investigation we are now asking for anybody with information to come forward.

“Perhaps you saw the silver-coloured car, or its occupants, before, during or after the incident.

“Maybe you know who is responsible or have other information. Or perhaps you have footage you can send us which will help us piece together exactly what happened and who is responsible.

“Whatever you know, please make contact, either by calling us directly on 101 or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anybody with information can call 101 quoting log 1598 of May 22.