A police investigation is under way after a baby died suddenly in Blackpool.

Ambulance crews were called to an address near the Saddle Inn in Whitegate Drive where the nine-week-old girl was found unresponsive at 8.15am on Wednesday.

Paramedics tried to revive her at the scene before rushing her to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Lancashire Police said the death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’ and an investigation is ongoing.

Ambulance crews were called to an address in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool after a nine-week-old girl was found unresponsive at 8.15am on Wednesday, February 5. She was sadly pronounced dead in hospital. | Getty

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 8.15am on Wednesday, February 5 to a report that a baby was unresponsive at an address on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, the baby, a nine-week-old girl, was very sadly pronounced dead in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing.

“If you have any information, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0190 of February 5.”