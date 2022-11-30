Police were called to reports two men were trying car doors in the Partridge Avenue area at around 2.50am on Tuesday (November 29).

Officers attended the scene and subsequently apprehended a 17-year-old boy on arrival.

He was arrested on suspicion of interference with a motor vehicle but later released on bail.

Police on Wednesday (November 30) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have any information or CCTV footage of offences committed in the nearby area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0102 of November 29.

A teenage boy was arrested after two men were caught trying car doors in Partridge Avenue, Thornton (Credit: Google)