Teenage boy, 17, arrested following reports of people trying car doors in Thornton

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following reports two people were caught trying car doors in the Thornton area.

By Sean Gleaves
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 5:46pm

Police were called to reports two men were trying car doors in the Partridge Avenue area at around 2.50am on Tuesday (November 29).

Officers attended the scene and subsequently apprehended a 17-year-old boy on arrival.

He was arrested on suspicion of interference with a motor vehicle but later released on bail.

Police on Wednesday (November 30) launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have any information or CCTV footage of offences committed in the nearby area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0102 of November 29.

A teenage boy was arrested after two men were caught trying car doors in Partridge Avenue, Thornton (Credit: Google)

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.