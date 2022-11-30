When did the attack occur and what happened?

Amanda Caroline Bright, 42, verbally abused a ticket inspector after boarding a Northern service at Blackpool North railway station on Tuesday, April 5.

She then began a tirade of racial abuse towards a fellow passenger before directing her abuse towards a young woman sitting opposite her, threatening to slit her face.

Amanda Caroline Bright viciously attacked a woman and verbally abused a ticket inspector after boarding a train at Blackpool North railway (Credit: British Transport Police)

The victim ignored Bright and took a call on her mobile phone.

While speaking to her mother on the phone, Bright grabbed her by the hair, pulling her across the seats before launching into a violent frenzy; kicking and punching her, leaving the victim bruised and with a split lip.

The victim managed to break away from Bright and flee to the other end of the carriage with Bright in pursuit until she was stopped by other passengers.

What did British Transport Police say?

Investigating officer PC Kirsty Hansell said: “This was a completely unprovoked and terrifying experience for the victim who is still affected by Bright’s violent attack

“She remains traumatised by what happened and is still too afraid to travel by train.

"She has also had to change her place of work and had to take time off work to recover from the assault.”

How was Bright caught?

Bright, of Euston Grove, Morecambe, was identified following a media appeal and arrested outside her home.

How long was she jailed for?

She pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, religiously aggravated harassment and verbal harassment and was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on Friday, November 25.

The 42-year-old was given a total sentence of 16 months with 99 days spent on a qualifying curfew to count towards the sentence.

“Bright’s actions that day were shocking and absolutely despicable,” PC Kirsty Hansell added.

“I hope her sentence sends a serious message that violence on the railway network simply will not be tolerated.”

What did Northern Rail say?

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said he “welcome[d] the sentence” that was passed down for this “shocking attack”.