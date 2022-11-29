The incident, which can be seen in the video above, took place on the promenade at around 12:45pm yesterday (November 28.) Three young boys can be seen kicking, shaking and cursing at the tram, whilst passengers and the driver watch on. The group appear to walk away at one point before returning for a second wind.

Someone on board can be heard saying “if everybody can just get this on camera, then that would be greatly appreciated”, whilst one passenger calls them “schoolkids” and another says “he’s doing more damage to himself than he is the door!”

Passenger Lisa Catchpole, who captured the video, told the Gazette: “I was okay, a bit shaken but more worried about the elderly that was on the tram… I hope they are all caught.

Video footage shows a group of young teenagers violently kicking a Blackpool tram yesterday (November 28.)

"I think they were refused on, not too sure though... I just heard a lot of shouting and swearing.”

Taking to Facebook at 9.40am today, Blackpool Police said: “We are aware of a video circulating of youths kicking and damaging a tram.

“We wanted to let you know that the main offender has been arrested and released on bail with conditions.

“We will continue to investigate the offence. If you have any footage of the incident or were a witness, please email [email protected]”

Lancashire Police have now confirmed the arrested youth is a 13-year-old male from Blackpool.

