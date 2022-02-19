Stolen Mercedes returned to Blackpool owner after being stopped on M55

Officers from Lancashire's Tactical Operations (Tac Ops) stopped the Mercedes on the M55, between Preston and Blackpool, after concerns had been raised about the way it was being driven.

It was then discovered that the car had been stolen from the resort.

A Tac Op spokesman said: "Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences and were taken into custody.

A Mercedes car stopped on the M55 was found to have been stolen

"The vehicle has now been returned to its owner."

Earlier in the day officer stopped a suspected stolen vehicle sought in connection with a burglary where a large quantity of electrical items were reported stolen from a premises on Wellfield Business Park, Preston.