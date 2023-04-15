When did the incident take place?

Police attended an address in Scorton Avenue after three men reportedly entered and assaulted 44-year-old John Hutchinson at around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10).

Officers spoke to Mr Hutchinson and left, but returned at about 9.10pm after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac.

John Hutchinson (pictured) sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

Who has been arrested?

Police later confirmed a seventh person had been arrested following a warrant at an address in Merseyside on Saturday morning (April 15).

The attack occurred at an address in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)

The 33-year-old man, from Netherton, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Prior to Saturday morning, six people had been arrested as part of the murder investigation.

Three people were later charged with Mr Hutchinson’s murder.

A seventh person was arrested as part of the murder investigation on Saturday morning (April 15)

They are:

- Daniel Cunningham, 33, of Tarnbrook Drive in Blackpool

- Lee Clarke, 33, of Greenall Court in Prescot

- Darren McCabe, 47, of Warwick Road in Blackpool

The other three people arrested – a 34-year-old man from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool and a 34-year-old woman from Blackpool – were all released under investigation.

Police statement

Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are still very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time and we are working tirelessly to get answers for his loved ones.

“As part of our investigation seven people have now been arrested.

“However, we are still very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries. Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault or did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Do you have any dashcam or doorbell footage that shows anything suspicious in the area? If so, please tell us.”

Detectives said they were particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.

Officers believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday.

“This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward,” Det Chief Insp Fallows added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1207 of April 10.