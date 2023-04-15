News you can trust since 1873
Three people charged with murder after Blackpool man dies following aggravated burglary

Three people have been charged with murder after a Blackpool man died following an aggravated burglary.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:18 BST

When did the incident take place?

Police attended an address in Scorton Avenue after three men reportedly entered and assaulted 44-year-old John Hutchinson at around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10).

Officers spoke to Mr Hutchinson and left, but returned at about 9.10pm after paramedics said he had suffered a suspected cardiac.

John Hutchinson (pictured) sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly later died.

A post-mortem examination established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

Who has been charged?

Three people have been charged with Mr Hutchinson’s murder.

The attack occurred at an address in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)
They are:

- Daniel Cunningham, 33, of Tarnbrook Drive in Blackpool

- Lee Clarke, 33, of Greenall Court in Prescot

- Darren McCabe, 47, of Warwick Road in Blackpool

Three people were later charged with Mr Hutchinson's murder
All three are due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (April 15).

The other three people arrested – a 34-year-old man from Blackpool, a 36-year-old man from Liverpool and a 34-year-old woman from Blackpool – were all released under investigation.

“We are leaving no stone unturned as we establish exactly what happened”

Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are still very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“We are leaving no stone unturned as we establish exactly what happened and who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation six people have been arrested and of those three have now been charged. However we are still very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries.

“Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault? Did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Do you have any dashcam or doorbell footage that shows anything suspicious in the area? If so, please come forward and speak to us.”

Detectives said they were particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.

Officers believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday.

“This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward,” Det Chief Insp Fallows added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1207 of April 10.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.