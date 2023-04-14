Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire chief coroner have issued a joint statement after police divers were seen close to the area of the river where Nicola Bulley’s body was found. Footage of the divers has been shared on social media by YouTuber Maria Solarz after she spotted the police activity on Tuesday, April 4.

In her video, the divers can be seen wading through the water next to the weir, close to where the 45-year-old's phone and her dog Willow were found on the morning she disappeared (January 27).

Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water. They were then filmed wading through the river at different depths. Ms Bulley’s body was found a mile downstream from the weir on February 19, among reeds and undergrowth, but a cause of death has not been made public.

Police divers were seen wading through the water near to where Nicola Bulley's body was found

Police said on Tuesday the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death. “We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner,” a police spokesman told the Lancashire Post.

However, they have no issued a updated statement, with Lancashire’s chief coroner, providing further details about the operation and dismissed ‘speculation’ about their activity at the river.

A Lancashire police spokesperson said: “There has been misinformed speculation over the past few days relating to police activity in the River Wyre. As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.

Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.

"They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.”

