News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
20 minutes ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
2 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
3 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Nicola Bulley latest: police and Lancashire coroner issue updated joint statement over police activity in the River Wyre close to where mum-of-two's body was found

Lancashire Constabulary issued the statement late on Friday evening after police divers where seen in the River Wyre.

By Andy Moffatt
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:24 BST

Lancashire Constabulary and Lancashire chief coroner have issued a joint statement after police divers were seen close to the area of the river where Nicola Bulley’s body was found. Footage of the divers has been shared on social media by YouTuber Maria Solarz after she spotted the police activity on Tuesday, April 4.

In her video, the divers can be seen wading through the water next to the weir, close to where the 45-year-old's phone and her dog Willow were found on the morning she disappeared (January 27).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water. They were then filmed wading through the river at different depths. Ms Bulley’s body was found a mile downstream from the weir on February 19, among reeds and undergrowth, but a cause of death has not been made public.

Police divers were seen wading through the water near to where Nicola Bulley's body was foundPolice divers were seen wading through the water near to where Nicola Bulley's body was found
Police divers were seen wading through the water near to where Nicola Bulley's body was found
Most Popular

Police said on Tuesday the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death. “We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner,” a police spokesman told the Lancashire Post.

Read More
Police dealing with serious incident in Preston with air ambulance called to sce...
Hide Ad

However, they have no issued a updated statement, with Lancashire’s chief coroner, providing further details about the operation and dismissed ‘speculation’ about their activity at the river.

Hide Ad

A Lancashire police spokesperson said: “There has been misinformed speculation over the past few days relating to police activity in the River Wyre. As previously stated, police divers were acting under instruction of HM Senior Coroner and had been asked to assess the riverbanks in the vicinity of where Nicola Bulley went missing.

Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.
Nicola Bulley while out walking her dog.

"They had not been tasked either to perform any further searches within the river or along the banks or to locate any articles. This activity is to assist with the coronial process.”

Hide Ad

HM Senior Coroner, Dr James Adeley, added: “Speculation as to the role and purpose of Officers acting on my instructions is unhelpful in the resolution of this inquest.”