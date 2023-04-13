News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
31 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

Six people arrested after murder investigation launched following death of man in Blackpool

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:22 BST

What happened?

Police were called to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in Scorton Avenue at around 6.50pm on Monday (April 10).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported three men had stormed a flat and assaulted a man before making off from the scene.

Six people were arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in BlackpoolSix people were arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Blackpool
Six people were arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Blackpool
Most Popular

Officers attended the incident and spoke with the victim, John Hutchinson, 44, from Blackpool.

At 9.10pm, police were called by the ambulance service after Mr Hutchinson suffered a suspected cardiac arrest at his home.

Hide Ad

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment, but sadly later died.

Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination established he had died from internal injuries after the earlier assault.

The victim sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)The victim sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)
The victim sadly died in hospital after he was assaulted during an aggravated burglary in Scorton Avenue (Credit: Google)

His next of kin have been informed.

Hide Ad

Who has been arrested?

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hide Ad

They are:

- a 33-year-old man from Prescot

Hide Ad

- a 36-year-old man from Liverpool

- a 47-year-old man from Blackpool

- a 33-year-old man also from Blackpool

Hide Ad

A 34-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Hide Ad

All five remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon (April 13).

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and released.

What have Lancashire Police said?

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We have launched a murder investigation following the death of John Hutchinson in Blackpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are very much with Mr Hutchinson’s family at this very sad and difficult time.

“While we have made several arrests, we are very keen to speak to anyone with information or any witnesses who can assist our enquiries.

“Were you in the Scorton Avenue area around the time of the assault? Did you see anyone in the area acting suspiciously? Please come forward and speak to police.”

Detectives said they were particularly interested in a grey Ford Fiesta car, registration SG18 BGU.

Hide Ad

Officers believe this vehicle travelled to Blackpool from the Merseyside area on Monday.

Hide Ad

“This vehicle is now in possession of police but if you saw this vehicle on April 10, please come forward,” Det Chief Insp Fallows added.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 1207 of April 10.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.