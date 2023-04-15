News you can trust since 1873
Two men wanted in connection with residential burglary in Lancashire believed to be travelling together

Two men who are wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Lancashire are believed to be travelling together.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

Police launched an appeal to find Alex Rigby, 41, from Bolton, on Friday (April 14) following a residential burglary in Fulwood.

Officers on Saturday (April 15) also asked for help locating Owen Brady, 27, from Southport, as it is believed the two men are travelling together.

Detectives want to speak to both of them in relation to a residential burglary in the Thornton-Cleveleys area on Friday, as well as an attempted burglary at a nearby property.

Owen Brady (left) and Alex Rigby (right) are wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the Thornton-Cleveleys area (Credit: Lancashire Police)Owen Brady (left) and Alex Rigby (right) are wanted in connection with a residential burglary in the Thornton-Cleveleys area (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Rigby is also wanted on recall to prison, with Brady wanted for breaching a court order.

Rigby is described as 5ft 6ins tall, clean-shaven and of medium build. He has links to the Bolton area.

Brady is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with a beard.

He has a scar to the right side of his face and eyebrow, and has links to Merseyside, Fleetwood, Blackpool and Preston.

Anyone with information should contact DS 835 Reid on 101 or [email protected], quoting LC-20230414-1119.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.