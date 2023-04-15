Man wanted in connection with residential burglary in Preston may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys
A man wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Preston may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys.
Police want to speak to Alex Rigby in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the Fulwood area of Preston on February 14.
A number of electrical items and jewellery was stolen, and officers believe the 41-year-old may have information that can assist their enquiries.
Rigby, from Bolton, is also wanted on recall to prison.
Anyone with information should contact DS 835 Reid on 101 or [email protected], quoting LC-20230414-1119.