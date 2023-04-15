News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
14 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
16 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
17 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
17 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
19 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Man wanted in connection with residential burglary in Preston may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys

A man wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Preston may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

Police want to speak to Alex Rigby in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the Fulwood area of Preston on February 14.

A number of electrical items and jewellery was stolen, and officers believe the 41-year-old may have information that can assist their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rigby, from Bolton, is also wanted on recall to prison.

Alex Rigby, who is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Preston, may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)Alex Rigby, who is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Preston, may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Alex Rigby, who is wanted in connection with a residential burglary in Preston, may have travelled to Blackpool or Cleveleys (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Anyone with information should contact DS 835 Reid on 101 or [email protected], quoting LC-20230414-1119.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.