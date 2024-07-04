Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant following reports of a man acting suspiciously towards women in Lytham.

The first incident happened when a woman was walking around on the morning of June 28.

She noticed a man walking behind her and stopped and pretended to take some pictures.

The man proceeded to walk off and hide behind some bushes but left when she waited for a friend.

The suspect was described as white, mid to late 20s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a t-shirt, casual jacket and chinos.

The second incident happened on the same day on Clifton Drive shortly after 11pm.

A woman was followed by a man after she got off a bus.

She said she felt threatened by the man who also appeared to take a picture of her.

He was described as white and about 5ft 11in tall.

Officers said they believed the incidents “could be linked” and urged people to be vigilant.

Insp Kate Buckingham, of Fylde Police, said: “I appreciate these reports may cause some concern and we are taking them very seriously.

“I would ask that if anyone has information or has experienced anything similar or who sees anyone matching the description acting suspiciously then please get in touch by calling 101.