Two people wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value retail thefts on Fylde coast
Two people are wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value thefts.
Officers investigating several high-value retail thefts have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to.
The woman can be seen wearing a black top and leggings, white crocs and a white bag.
The man with a bun hairstyle is shown wearing a pink top, black tracksuit bottoms and carrying a Poundland bag.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise these two people?
“Police would like to speak to them in relation to several high value retail thefts in the area.
“If you recognise them then please email [email protected] quoting log LC-20240625-0739.”