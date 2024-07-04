Two people wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value retail thefts on Fylde coast

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jul 2024, 12:57 BST
Two people are wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value thefts.

Officers investigating several high-value retail thefts have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to.

The woman can be seen wearing a black top and leggings, white crocs and a white bag.

These two people are wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)These two people are wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police)
These two people are wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with several high-value thefts (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

The man with a bun hairstyle is shown wearing a pink top, black tracksuit bottoms and carrying a Poundland bag.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Do you recognise these two people?

“Police would like to speak to them in relation to several high value retail thefts in the area.

“If you recognise them then please email [email protected] quoting log LC-20240625-0739.”

