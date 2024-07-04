Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people were arrested after a quantity of drugs were seized during a raid in Blackpool.

Officers working with Blackpool Coastal Housing conducted a drugs warrant at an address on Clifton Ward on Tuesday.

A quantity of drugs and associated paraphernalia were seized from the address.

Two people were subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is an ongoing investigation. However, this would not have been possible without information provided from the public.

“Blackpool Coastal Housing are currently looking into evicting the tenants.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.