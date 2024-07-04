Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A single dad accused of killing his toddler son has admitted in court he was responsible for a bite mark on the boy’s thigh.

But Daniel Hardcastle alleged he had accidentally caused the injury during a bout of “play fighting,” a judge was told.

The 31-year-old tattoo artist has pleaded not guilty to murdering two-year-old Damion Russell who died two days after suffering a catastrophic head injury in the lounge of their home in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Home Office pathologist said death had been due to blunt force trauma. The most likely cause was “forceful shaking in combination with a head impact.”

Single dad Daniel Hardcastle from Blackpool is accused of killing his toddler son and has admitted in court he was responsible for a bite mark on the boy’s thigh. | Blackpool Gazette

The boy’s body showed an array of injuries, but Hardcastle claimed he was not responsible for any of them other than the bite.

Asked by his defence counsel John Jones KC if he had ever caused injuries to Damion intentionally, Harcastle replied: “No.”

Mr Jones went on: “Damion was injured during a play fight, what in the play fight did you intend to do?” Hardcastle said: “Just play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What led to the bite?” “It was just rough play. I used just to pretend to nibble him. It was clumsy. I might have gone overboard.”

Mr Jones added: “The play fighting you have described, did this occur on just this one occasion or was it something you used to do more regularly?” Hardcastle answered: “I wouldn’t say regularly.”

“When you bit Damion on this occasion what were you intending to do?” “I was just intending to be playful with him.”

“Did you want to hurt Damion?” “No.”

Daniel Hardcastle is accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Blackpool

In the third week of the trial at Preston Crown Court Hardcastle told the jury he had seen his son run across the lounge of their flat in Central Drive, trip and fall onto a white coffee table in the middle of the room, rendering him immediately unconscious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damion was said to have had balance issues and was constantly falling over as a result. Asked to explain the severe head injury Hardcastle said: “He collided with the coffee table.”

Mr Jones enquired: “Did you cause that injury?” He replied: “No.”

“Have you ever been violent to Damion?” “No.”

“Have you ever mistreated Damion in any way?” “No.”

“Have you ever shaken Damion?” “No.”

“Have you ever lost your temper with him?” “No.”

The court has been told there was evidence of excrement on the floor of the lounge, the settee and a cushion when police arrived at the flat. Hardcastle said he was not aware how it got there, although he did pull the boy’s nappy off as he tried to revive him.

Mr Jones asked: “Did you ever lose your temper with Damion because he had soiled everywhere?” He replied: “No.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Did you shake him in consequence of him having soiled?” “No.”

“Other than the bite in the circumstances you have described, have you ever used excessive force on Damion?” “No.”

“Did you ever cause any injuries that could kill him?” “No.”

In cross-examination, prosecuting counsel Michael Brady KC questioned Hardcastle about fractures to Damion’s ribs discovered during the post mortem. The father said he didn’t know how those injuries had been caused and suggested he may have fallen off a piece of playground equipment at the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also quizzed him about if he ever left Damion alone in the flat while he went to the off licence for alcohol. Hardcastle was adamant he had never left him alone and claimed “friends” would babysit him while he was out. But he declined to name them.

Mr Brady accused him of: “Lies, lies.” Hardcastle responded: “No.”

“The best you can come up with is he has fallen on something at the park?” he said.

“These mysterious friends? You are not suggesting anyone else has caused these injuries?” “No.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Why won’t you name these people? Are these just imaginary friends you have just made up because you didn’t want to be seen to leave Damion on his own?” “No, I have never left him alone.”

“Are these more lies you are telling to account for the fact that you left Damion on his own?” “I would never have left him on his own.”

Mr Brady questioned whether Hardcastle had a short temper and little things could cause him to erupt. He answered firmly: “No.”

“Is that what happened in the lead up to the 19th of August incident?” “No.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Life was so stressful and you erupted in anger?” “No. Even if I had lost my temper I would never have taken it out on my son.”

“So the police have got it wrong haven’t they?” “Yes.”