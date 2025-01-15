Lancashire Police search for man feared stabbed in Bispham Aldi supermarket row
Police are eager to locate the man who fled on a bike after a heated altercation with a group of youths at Aldi in Holyoake Avenue at around 5.40pm.
They fear he might have suffered an injury after shoppers reportedly witnessed the man being threatened and possibly attacked with a knife outside the supermarket.
Lancashire Police said enquiries are under way to trace him and ensure he receives medical treatment.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.40pm yesterday to Holyoake Avenue, Blackpool, to a report of assault.
“Our officers attended and it was found that a group of youths had been involved in a disturbance.
“During the disturbance, it is believed that a man intervened and may have sustained an injury.
“He left the scene on a bike, and enquiries are ongoing to find him to ensure he receives medical treatment if appropriate.
“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1030 of January 14.”
Second incident outside Aldi
It’s the second incident involving knives and groups of youths near Aldi stores this week.
On Monday (January 13), police were called to the Aldi store in Poulton Road, Fleetwood after a teenage boy was threatened with a knife and mugged at around 6.16pm.
Three boys, two aged 15 and one aged 14, were later arrested. You can read our report on the incident here.