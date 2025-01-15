Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was left scarred for life after an innocent joke sparked a violent row in the beer garden of a busy Blackpool pub.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being compared in “banter” to a character out of TV’s Shameless prompted Coleen Heaney to erupt in rage and throw a glass into the face of another customer, a court in Preston was told.

The victim suffered two cuts to her face and neck when the glass smashed on impact. And a judge told Heaney, a former casino croupier, she was lucky the glass did not sever an artery in the woman’s neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen Heaney, of Withnell Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. She was jailed for 19 months after the judge heard she had previously escaped with a suspended sentence in 2009 for stabbing her ex-partner. | Lancashire Police

Recorder William Beardmore said she lost so much blood from the wounds she thought she was going to die. She needed plastic surgery and now has two permanent scars.

“She could have died from what you did that day,” the judge told her. “There can be no doubt that your attack significantly impacted on her physical and mental wellbeing.”

Heaney, 45, of Withnell Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent. She was jailed for 19 months after the judge heard she had previously escaped with a suspended sentence in 2009 for stabbing her ex-partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ardwick Pub, Foxhall Road, Blackpool | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Prosecuting barrister Nicholas Flanagan told the court that in fact it was actually the victim’s boyfriend who had made the Shameless remark, not her.

The couple had been enjoying a weekend in Blackpool and had visited The Ardwick pub in Foxhall Road for a drink. They had been sitting outside in the smoking area talking and joking with other customers when Heaney came out for a cigarette.

Jokingly the woman’s partner said she looked like a character in the TV comedy series Shameless in a way which was “just banter.” Heaney became aggressive and confrontational, so the couple decided to leave the smoking area. They walked to the rear exit and she followed them.

The woman said: “We’re going . . . we don’t want any trouble.” But at that point Heaney threw her drink over her shouting: “F***cking bitch.” Then she threw the empty glass, hitting the woman in the face and neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and paramedics were called and the woman was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment. Officers examined CCTV of the incident and arrested Heaney.

The couple had been enjoying a weekend in Blackpool and had visited The Ardwick pub in Foxhall Road for a drink. They had been sitting outside in the smoking area talking and joking with other customers when Heaney came out for a cigarette | Google

In hospital doctors treated a five-centimetre wound on her left jawline and a smaller cut on her neck. Mr Flanagan said the attack with a “highly dangerous weapon” had left the woman with permanent scars which reminded her every day of the shocking assault.

She was now wary about going out in public, she had been off work for two weeks after the incident and suffered panic attacks. It had affected her personality and knocked her confidence.

Heaney’s lawyer Chris Hudson said: “This is a serious matter because it is personal violence (causing) an injury to a female’s face, and it looks like there are long-term consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The attack took place on licensed premises when the defendant was clearly under the influence of alcohol. So, I can’t argue against a custodial sentence.”

The attack happened in the beer garden of The Ardwick pub in Foxhall Road, Blackpool

Mr Hudson urged the judge to make it a suspended sentence instead of an immediate custodial term, saying Heaney had suffered a “terrible” childhood.

He said it was now more than two years since the incident and his client had been making progress in terms of her alcohol problems.

“This is the reason why she committed this offence – she has had a significant alcohol problem for at least two decades. She had been drinking all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She wasn’t seeking trouble. (But) it was a pretty insulting comment that she looked like a woman on Shameless. She was away with the fairies, comments were made about her and people were laughing at her.

“She went to try and find the doorman but she couldn’t find him. There was a confrontation between them. CCTV shows there was an unpleasant exchange between the parties. She felt the woman was abusing her. She intended to throw the contents of her glass over her, but not to hit the victim with the glass.

“It caused a nasty injury to a female’s face, but the consequences could have been far more serious.”

Recorder Beardmore told Heaney the scars were significant and permanent ones. But he refused the defence’s plea to suspend any prison sentence after hearing she had stabbed a former partner in the leg in 2009 and escaped an immediate prison term back then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the atmosphere that afternoon had been good natured, but she had taken a comment badly and became confrontational and aggressive. “You were very intoxicated,” he said.

“She apologised, you refused to accept it, she and her partner tried to leave the pub, but you continued to act aggressively and threw your drink at her. You threw the glass causing significant facial injuries.

“This could have ended much more seriously. You are fortunate that the glass didn’t sever or damage the carotid artery or jugular.

“It was entirely unprovoked. It was her partner that made the unfortunate joke and not her. You attacker her for no good reason whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You struck her to the face with a glass which shattered upon impact and caused lifelong injuries to her face.

“She will be scarred for the rest of her life and it will remind her of the day she genuinely thought she was going to die.

“In the circumstances of this cased the only appropriate sentence is an immediate custodial sentence.”