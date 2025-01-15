Search continues for Blackpool man wanted in connection with attempted assault

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jan 2025, 09:32 BST
Police are continuing to search for a Blackpool man wanted in connection with an attempted assault.

Lewis Feehan, also known as Jugz and Juggajuice, is wanted as part of an investigation into an attempted Section 18 assault.

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with very short hair.

Lewis Feehan is wanted in connection with an attempted assaultLewis Feehan is wanted in connection with an attempted assault
Lewis Feehan is wanted in connection with an attempted assault | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Feehan, please do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings, please call 999.”

Call 101 if you have any information about Feehan’s whereabouts.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

