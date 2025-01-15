Search continues for Blackpool man wanted in connection with attempted assault
Lewis Feehan, also known as Jugz and Juggajuice, is wanted as part of an investigation into an attempted Section 18 assault.
The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with very short hair.
He has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Feehan, please do not approach him.
“For immediate sightings, please call 999.”
Call 101 if you have any information about Feehan’s whereabouts.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.