Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are continuing to search for a Blackpool man wanted in connection with an attempted assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Feehan, also known as Jugz and Juggajuice, is wanted as part of an investigation into an attempted Section 18 assault.

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with very short hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Feehan is wanted in connection with an attempted assault | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood and Bradford.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “If you see Feehan, please do not approach him.

“For immediate sightings, please call 999.”

Call 101 if you have any information about Feehan’s whereabouts.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.