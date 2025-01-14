Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three boys aged 15 and 14 have been arrested after a knifepoint robbery in Fleetwood last night.

Police were called at around 6.16pm after a teenage boy was threatened with a knife and mugged in Poulton Road.

He was returning home from the YMCA Leisure Centre on the Esplanade when he was confronted by four males wearing balaclavas in Ribble Road, near Aldi.

One of them brandished a knife and demanded he hand over his phone, vape, a silver chain and some cash.

Lancashire Police said three boys have been arrested today on suspicion of robbery - two aged 15 and another aged 14.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.16pm yesterday to the Esplanade, Fleetwood, to a report of robbery.

“It was reported that a teenage boy had been approached by four people, one of who had a knife, and had a phone, a silver chain and coins taken from him.

“Following enquiries, two boys – both aged 15, were arrested today on suspicion of robbery and are currently in custody, while a 14-year-old boy has also been arrested and is in custody.

“Any witnesses to the robbery or anyone who has information, please contact 101 – quoting log 1052 of 13th January 2025.”