Manchester man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler makes first court appearance

A man who was accused of attempting to murder a two-year-old boy in Blackpool has made his first court appearance.

By Sean Gleaves
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 1:01pm

Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove at around 8.15am on Wednesday (December 7).

A two-year-old boy was found with neck and facial injuries when officers attended the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but police later confirmed he had been discharged and was back home with his family.

A man who was charged with the attempted murder of a toddler in Blackpool has made his first court appearance
Lewis Prince, 28, of Browning Road, Swinton, was later arrested and charged on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is further charged with assaulting a woman in the same incident and driving a Vauxhall Astra in Bolton without a licence.

Prince was remanded in custody after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 9).

He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on January 6, 2023.

There was no application for bail.