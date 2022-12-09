Police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove at around 8.15am on Wednesday (December 7).

A two-year-old boy was found with neck and facial injuries when officers attended the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but police later confirmed he had been discharged and was back home with his family.

A man who was charged with the attempted murder of a toddler in Blackpool has made his first court appearance

Lewis Prince, 28, of Browning Road, Swinton, was later arrested and charged on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is further charged with assaulting a woman in the same incident and driving a Vauxhall Astra in Bolton without a licence.

Prince was remanded in custody after appearing at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 9).

He will next appear at Preston Crown Court on January 6, 2023.