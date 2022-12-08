Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard how they pulled up in a Transit van and began drilling a hole in the pavement in Wilton Parade, near the Imperial Hotel.

Armed with shovels and a pneumatic jackhammer, they placed barriers around their work area as they dug up the street in broad daylight.

They appeared to be carrying out routine highways maintenance and managed to dig a hole two feet deep before they were approached by an inquisitive PCSO.

When questioned, the men said they were mending a water leak and were subcontracted to a London firm called W. D. Utilities.

But the PCSO wasn’t convinced and a check with Blackpool Council revealed that no permits had been issued for work on the Wilton Parade footpath. Further police checks found no trace of the London firm.

Taking a look inside the van, the officer discovered a quantity of armoured electric cabling. But a call to Electricity North West confirmed there was no record of any work scheduled to take place in the area.

Suspicions grew when the officer asked for ID and the men became evasive.

More police were called to the scene and it was suspected the men were involved in a bid to divert electricity for illegal use.

One of the men, Ryan Eden, was arrested and taken into custody but the 24-year-old from Hertfordshire refused to comment when interviewed.

Appearing at Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Thursday, December 8), Eden pleaded guilty to digging a two foot hole in the pavement.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said: “There was an element of planning in this - the high visibility jackets, the barriers and a compressed air drill jack hammer.

The court heard that it cost £189 to repair the damage caused to the pavement.

”Fortunately he was stopped before digging deeper,” added Ms Smith.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said Eden was unaware of the reason for the dig and claimed he had been asked to carry out the job by ‘a friend of a friend’.

“He is a labourer and was told he would be digging. There were no questions asked,” he said.

“He went along for the ride, but as for what was going on and any profits made from the dig, that is down to the others.”

Eden was handed a one year community punishment and ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation days.

He must pay £326 in fines and costs. Magistrates ordered the confiscation of the jackhammer and compressor, as well as the hi-viz jackets, safety barriers and shovels.