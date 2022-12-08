News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police arrest man after suspected murder attempt on Blackpool toddler

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a toddler in Blackpool.

By Matthew Calderbank
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 1:00pm

The 28-year-old was taken into custody after a young boy was attacked at a home in Brun Grove, off Ansdell Road, on Wednesday morning (December 7).

Police were called to the house at 8.15am and officers found a toddler suffering from facial and neck injuries.

Hide Ad

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but police say he has since been discharged and is back home with his family.

Police have been on guard outside the home in Brun Grove after a suspected murder attempt on a toddler
Most Popular

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Manchester, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Forensic investigators visited the Brun Grove address yesterday and police have been parked outside the home for over 24 hours, leading to speculation about what might have happened.

Hide Ad
Read More
Man released with no further action after rape investigation launched near Heron...

Police statement

Hide Ad
Police were called to the house in Brun Grove at 8.15am on Wednesday (December 7) after reports a toddler had been attacked, suffering facial and neck injuries

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 8.15am yesterday (Wednesday, December 7) to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove, Blackpool.

Hide Ad

“Officers attended an address with a toddler found with facial and neck injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is back home with his family.

Hide Ad

“A 28-year-old man from Manchester was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.”