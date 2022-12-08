Police arrest man after suspected murder attempt on Blackpool toddler
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a toddler in Blackpool.
The 28-year-old was taken into custody after a young boy was attacked at a home in Brun Grove, off Ansdell Road, on Wednesday morning (December 7).
Police were called to the house at 8.15am and officers found a toddler suffering from facial and neck injuries.
The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but police say he has since been discharged and is back home with his family.
The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Manchester, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.
Forensic investigators visited the Brun Grove address yesterday and police have been parked outside the home for over 24 hours, leading to speculation about what might have happened.
Police statement
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 8.15am yesterday (Wednesday, December 7) to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove, Blackpool.