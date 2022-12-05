An investigation was launched after a rape was reported near to the golf course at Heron’s Reach at around 7.20pm on Friday (October 14).

A 56-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of rape.

On Monday (December 5), officers confirmed the man had since been released with no further action.

A man who was arrested on suspicion of rape after an incident was reported Heron's Reach golf course has been released (Credit: Google)

“Following extensive enquiries, we are satisfied that no crime has taken place,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals for help.”

The force takes all allegations of rape and sexual assault seriously and work with partners to ensure victims are given the best possible support.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, call police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.