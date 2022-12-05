Police executed a warrant at an address in Fleetwood on Friday (December 2).

2kg of white powder, believed to be Class A drugs, were recovered during the raid.

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool and a 23-year-old woman from Fleetwood were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Two people were arrested after suspected Class A drugs were seized from a property in Fleetwood (Credit: Adobe Stock)

They were later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The raid was conducted as part of Operation Warrior – Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

Det Insp Kathryn Riley, of Blackpool Police, said: “Operation Warrior targets the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.

“Serious and organised crime presents a very real threat to our communities. People should expect to see more police activity in the coming weeks and months as we target these individuals.

“Nobody knows their local community better than the people who live there. We need your help to put these offenders where they belong – behind bars.

“If you have suspicions, we want to hear from them.”

If you suspect any criminality where you live, report it by calling police on 101 or online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Always call 999 in an emergency.