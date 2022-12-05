Police closed a half-mile stretch of Rossall Road both ways – between Victoria Road West and Cumberland Avenue – after the accident at around 11.17am.

The man, aged in his 80s, came off his bike after he was struck by a car. He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.17am to reports of a road traffic collision on Rossall Road. A car was in collision with a bicycle.

"The cyclist has been taken to hospital. Road closures remain in place.”

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known at this stage. North West Ambulance Service have been approached for further details.

The road closure is causing traffic delays in the area, with drivers diverted towards the Promenade. Buses are also being diverted away from the town centre and are unable to call at the bus station.

A spokesman for Blackpool Transport said: “Due to a police incident, we are currently diverting away from Cleveleys town centre.

"Services are unable to serve Rossall Road between Victoria Road West and West Drive.

"We are unable to access Cleveleys bus station at this time.”

Bus diversions

Services 3,7 and 9 will be diverting via Victoria Road West, Promenade, Beach Road, West Drive and North drive.

Services will resume their normal route at the traffic lights on Victoria Road West/North Drive.

