Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Common Edge Road until Friday December 23 while work is carried out to improve access to the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Council chiefs will lift restrictions at peak times in a bid to minimise congestion after previous roadworks led to long traffic queues.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We are aware this is a major route from St Annes and Lytham into Blackpool and have planned works to keep disruption to a minimum for local residents as much as possible.”

Traffic queuing on Common Edge Road in September

The work will be carried out in three phases, Monday to Friday, and during off peak hours between 9am and 3pm. Each phase will be completed before the next starts, so only one set of temporary lights will be in place at a time.

Phase one is due to start on Monday 5 December at the junction of Common Edge Road and School Road with four way temporary traffic lights replacing the current traffic lights at the junction.

Phase two is due to start on Monday December 12 at the junction of Common Edge Road and Division Lane East. Three way temporary traffic lights will be in place during working hours only, allowing safe access to and from Division Lane East.

Phase three is due to start on Thursday December 15 on Common Edge Road between School Road and Division Lane. Two way temporary traffic lights will be in place during working hours only.

The roadworks are part of ongoing investment in the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone aimed at bringing more businesses and skilled jobs to the area.

Site investigations are necessary to develop the final design of the new eastern gateway access road into the enterprise zone, which will ease congestion at the current access point on Amy Johnson Way while also opening up 10.5 hectares of development land.

A council spokesperson added: “We would like to thank residents and local businesses in the affected area for their patience during this time.”