The woman reported being raped outdoors near to the golf course at Heron’s Reach at around 7.20pm on Friday (October 14).

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. He has since been released under investigation.

Detectives say enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

The woman reported being raped outdoors near to the golf course at Heron’s Reach, Blackpool on Friday night (October 14)

Statement from detectives

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate that this may cause some concern for local residents, and we have increased police patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

"We will also be carrying out house to house and CCTV enquiries. If you have any concerns, please come and speak to one of our officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

a woman had been raped outdoors near to the golf course at Heron’s Reach.

Police appeal

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

They would particularly like to trace three teenage boys who were cycling and playing music on the outer path of the Village / Heron’s Reach Golf Course – previously known as the DeVere – going past the Heron’s Way access to the Golf Course at around 7.10pm to 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives think that the boys might have seen or heard something which could help with their investigation, and are appealing for them to come forward.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who was in that area between 7pm-7.20pm on Friday night who may have information which could help,” the force added.