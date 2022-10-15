News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal after serious collision in Stalmine involving a man in his 20s and a girl aged 17

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Poulton-le-Fylde.

By Aimee Seddon
9 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Stricklands Lane in Stalmine at around 9.50pm last night (Friday, October 14) to reports a Seat Ibiza, which was travelling along Mill Lane, had left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s, and the passenger, a 17 year old girl were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

If you witnessed the collision or have CCTV or dashcam footage, call 101, quoting the log number 1330 of October 14th.

Police have issued an appeal after a serious road traffic collision in Stalmine

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Lancashire child sex offender Steven Duxbury jailed for three years by Preston C...