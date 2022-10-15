Police appeal after serious collision in Stalmine involving a man in his 20s and a girl aged 17

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service to Stricklands Lane in Stalmine at around 9.50pm last night (Friday, October 14) to reports a Seat Ibiza, which was travelling along Mill Lane, had left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a man in his 20s, and the passenger, a 17 year old girl were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

If you witnessed the collision or have CCTV or dashcam footage, call 101, quoting the log number 1330 of October 14th.