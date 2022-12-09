Police in Blackpool were called at around 8.15am on Wednesday (December 7) to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove in the resort.

When officers arrived at the address they found a two-year-old suffering from facial and neck injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, however, police later confirmed the boy had been discharged and was back home with his family.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 9, 2022

Forensic investigators visited the Brun Grove address and visible police presence remained at the scene for over 24 hours.

A 28-year-old man from Manchester was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has now been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Prince, 27/12/93, of Browning Road, Swinton, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and driving offences.