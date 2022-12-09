News you can trust since 1873
Manchester man charged with attempted murder of toddler in Blackpool

A man has been charged with multiple offences, including the attempted murder of a toddler in Blackpool.

By Colin Ainscough
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 9:50am

Police in Blackpool were called at around 8.15am on Wednesday (December 7) to a report of an assault at an address in Brun Grove in the resort.

When officers arrived at the address they found a two-year-old suffering from facial and neck injuries.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment, however, police later confirmed the boy had been discharged and was back home with his family.

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 9, 2022
Forensic investigators visited the Brun Grove address and visible police presence remained at the scene for over 24 hours.

A 28-year-old man from Manchester was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has now been charged.

Lewis Prince, 27/12/93, of Browning Road, Swinton, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and driving offences.

He is due to appear before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 9, 2022).