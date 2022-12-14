News you can trust since 1873
Man steals Amazon parcel from porch in Bispham, sparking CCTV appeal

A man stole a parcel from the doorway of a property in Bispham, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 3:41pm

The Amazon parcel was stolen from a porch in the Briarwood Drive area of Bispham on Saturday, December 3.

Police on Wednesday (December 14) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police want to speak to this man after a parcel was stolen from a porch in Briarwood Drive, Bispham (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you recognise the suspect or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference number 04/199972/22.