Man steals Amazon parcel from porch in Bispham, sparking CCTV appeal
A man stole a parcel from the doorway of a property in Bispham, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 3:41pm
The Amazon parcel was stolen from a porch in the Briarwood Drive area of Bispham on Saturday, December 3.
Police on Wednesday (December 14) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you recognise the suspect or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101, quoting reference number 04/199972/22.