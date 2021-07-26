Man charged with attempted murder after car strikes pedestrians on Blackpool Prom

Adam Clarke, 30 of Arnfield Road, Stockport has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving after police were called around 5.25am Saturday (July 24) to reports that pedestrians had been hit by a car on Blackpool North Pier

Police were called around 5.25am on Saturday (July 24) to reports that a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on Blackpool North Pier.

Following enquiries a man was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Adam Clarke, 30 of Arnfield Road, Stockport has been charged with attempted murder, common assault, and dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court this morning (Monday, July 26).

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.