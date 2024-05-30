Lancashire Police issue update after man arrested following assault on Devonshire Square in Blackpool
Lancashire Police have issued an update after a man was arrested following a serious assault in Blackpool.
A man was found in the street following an assault inside and outside a pub on Devonshire Square at around 10pm on May 11.
He was taken to hospital with a “serious head injury”.
Officers later said a man in his 30s from Blackpool was arrested in connection with the incident.
On Thursday, police confirmed he had been “bailed pending further enquiries”.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1800 of May 11.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.