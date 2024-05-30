Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim suffered a “serious head injury”.

Lancashire Police have issued an update after a man was arrested following a serious assault in Blackpool.

A man was found in the street following an assault inside and outside a pub on Devonshire Square at around 10pm on May 11.

A man was found with a "serious head injury" following an assault on Devonshire Square in Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital with a “serious head injury”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers later said a man in his 30s from Blackpool was arrested in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, police confirmed he had been “bailed pending further enquiries”.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1800 of May 11.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.