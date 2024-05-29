Man arrested after assault on Devonshire Square in Blackpool leaves victim with ‘serious head injury’
A person has been arrested after a man was left with a “serious head injury” following an assault in Blackpool.
The victim was found in the street following an assault inside and outside a pub on Devonshire Square at around 10pm on May 11.
Officers on Tuesday (May 28) confirmed a man in his 30s from Blackpool was arrested in connection with the incident.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1800 of May 11.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.